Psychotherapists Give Advice Concerning People’s Mental Well-being

DULUTH, Minn. – With the events at the Capitol yesterday, people may be feeling more anxious and not stable when it comes to mental health.

Experts we talked to say it’s important to limit social media usage during these times and to practice self-compassion techniques. It’s also important to affirm your feelings when dealing with uncertain times like these.

“Validating what we’re feeling,” said Dina Clabaugh, a psychotherapist and founder and CEO of Insight Counseling. “Validating I think fear, the most primal human experience, is something that all of us collectively are experiencing and I just think that’s so important to validate that.”

When it comes to children, counselors say not to lie to them and share age-appropriate explanations for what is happening. Remind them that they are safe and they are loved, and limit children’s exposure to both technology and adult conversations.