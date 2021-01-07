Rapid COVID Testing Available At St. Luke’s Hospital

DULUTH, Minn. – Patients of St. Luke’s Hospital can now get a rapid COVID-19 antigen test that can return same-day results.

The testing is available for patients of the respiratory clinic in Hermantown or those utilizing the drive-thru testing garage located on the 900 block of East First Street.

People of all ages can have access to the testing, but health officials say the rapid tests should be used by patients who have had symptoms within the first five days.

“It doesn’t pick up people who may be later in their disease course. Those who have had symptoms for 10-12 days or are starting to get better, that test might be negative,” said Dr. Andrew Thompson, an infectious disease physician at St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to the CDC, the most reliable COVID-19 tests are still PCR nasal tests as antigen tests are less trustworthy to catch asymptomatic cases.