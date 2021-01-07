‘Skyline Social & Games’ Ready To Reopen With Loosened State Guidelines

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – One of the bigger entertainment venues in Hermantown is gearing up to reopen when state COVID-19 guidelines are loosened again next week.

Skyline Social & Games will be opening its restaurant at 50 percent capacity, and the bowling alley/arcade at 25 percent beginning Monday.

Managers say reopening for a second time during the pandemic will be challenging but their employees are ready for it.

“We have lots of room. We’re going to spread everyone out,” Skyline Lanes General Manager Corey Kolquist said. “We are going to take temperatures at the door like we did. Hand sanitizing stations throughout. Extra sanitizing going on those high touch point areas. Then for each specific activity we have a bunch of different guidelines that we have rolled out to make it as safe as possible.”

Skyline Social & Games will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

For registration to bowl or a place for dining, click here: Skyline Lanes