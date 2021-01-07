St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic, Drive- Thru Garage Now Offering Rapid COVID Testing

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic and Drive-Thru garage is now offering patients rapid antigen testing.

The hospital says patients who are showing symptoms and have had symptoms for five days or less are eligible for testing at the Respiratory Clinic while individuals with a provider’s order can get the rapid test at the Drive-Thru garage.

Rapid tests are available for people of all ages, including children.

After having the test patients can view their results on the St. Luke’s Patient Portal later the same day.

St. Luke’s says COVID-19 saliva tests are also available at the Respiratory Clinic or Drive-Thru garage.

St. Luke’s Drive-Thru Garage also offers curbside lab draws and Internal Normalized Ratio (INR) checks for patients who take blood thinners to prevent clots.