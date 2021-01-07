UMD Men’s Hockey To Host St. Cloud State in Home Opener

Puck drop for Friday night's game is set for 7:30 p.m. and it will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will be back in action this weekend and for the second straight week, the Bulldogs will take on St. Cloud state. Head coach Scott Sandelin says the only difference this week will be playing on a much smaller sheet of ice.

“Sometimes when you catch those teams that are playing on the big rink all year and playing games on that big rink, they really use it well and know how to use the width and the depth of the rink. They’re a really good team off the rush and you can’t get caught like that. We’ve got to play a smart game, too, and good positionally. Conversely, we can do a little more on the pressure side of it too against some of their players,” Sandelin said.

And it will be the first time the Bulldogs will play a game at Amsoil Arena in ten months. No fans will be allowed to attend, but senior Nick Swaney says the pod helped prepare the players for that kind of empty atmosphere.

“I think they’ve really gotten used to it and kind of just treat it like another game. Obviously, it’s a little bit different, but at the same time, the pace of play and everything is the same level so I think everyone’s adapted really well to it,” said Swaney.

