UMD Volleyball Ranked 6th in First National Poll of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team come in at #6 in the first national poll of the season from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

UMD finished the 2019 season also ranked sixth in the poll. Last year, the Bulldogs were ranked in the Top 25 Coaches’ poll for the entirety of the season, finishing with a 25-7 record overall. No word yet on if they will have a season this upcoming spring.