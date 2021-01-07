UWS Awards 400 Students With About $150,000 In Grant Funding

SUPERIOR, Wis. – 400 students at the University of Wisconsin Superior are getting a little extra financial help to continue their education.

UWS recently awarded nearly $150,000 in emergency grant funding to those students.

The awards ranged from $200 to $500 per student.

The funds were made possible by some fundraising and repurposing state and federal money.

“We knew that students need to have their basic physical needs taken care of before they think about how they will be successful in the classroom,” said Jeremy Nere, the executive director of admissions at UWS. “It’s important for us to be aware of where our students are and the struggles that they are facing and finding ways we can help them.>

UWS has given about $940,000 in additional aid money to students since the start of the pandemic.