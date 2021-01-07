Wisconsin Ramps Up Vaccine Distribution

MADISON, Wis.– As the number of people vaccinated in Wisconsin surpasses the 100,000 mark, the state is beginning to increase the amount of doses.

State health experts say the Department of Health Services allocates vaccines based on a state’s population and healthcare center’s ability to store doses. Wisconsin has increased the amount of vaccine providers from 100 to now more than 1,000.

The state is now giving out over 10,000 doses a day.

“This is a very fragile vaccine,” said Dr. Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin DHS. “You have to find out how many people are coming in and then only thaw that many doses to administer it because the last thing we want to do is waste doses as well.”

Wisconsin health officials are asking healthcare providers to have no more than a week’s worth of doses at a facility to prevent vaccines from being wasted.