A Twin Ports Facebook Group Helps Local Restaurants Survive

DULUTH, Minn. – Social media is helping many Twin Ports restaurants stay in the spotlight.

The “Duluth and Superior Food To-Go During COVID-19” Facebook group is spreading the word by helping restaurants reach customers during these trying times.

Restaurants all over the Twin Ports have been fighting just to stay afloat during the pandemic after shutting down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“It was a roller coaster ride. just us opening up six months before the pandemic, it was tough for us. We were gaining a following and getting popular and then we took a hard dive,” said Matt Berthiaume, the owner of the Social House in Hermantown.

After watching these businesses struggle during these tough times, a Superior man is using the power of social media to help out.

“I hate to admit it, but my wife and I like to eat out a lot. We just started clicking and seeing these places saying they have to close and some are were trying to-go. It was something I was having fun with so I figured I’d start a page to try and help,” said Greg Running, the administrator of a Facebook group.

Running started up a group page on Facebook called “Duluth and Superior Food To-Go During COVID-19.”

It became a space where restaurants could share food specials and give updates on their businesses.

“It’s helped us immensely. Any avenue an owner can get to reach the public during this time is so important,” said Berthiaume.

Berthiaume says he’s found social media attention like this to be a great way to connect and attract customers.

“Flyers and radio ads can do something for you. Getting people to share your stories or see what’s going on in your restaurant helps reach thousands of people,” said Berthiaume

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has now loosed restrictions, allowing restaurants to open for indoor dining starting on Monday.

Running hopes the Facebook group will continue to be a resource for businesses and community members.

“Maybe we can adjust. Maybe we can have more community activities. The businesses can still post their specials,” said Running.

Restaurant owners are just grateful to have this much-needed support.

“It’s nice to see the city rally around small businesses. If we didn’t have any of those, I think we would be struggling harder than we already are,” said Berthiaume

The Facebook group is a public page and anyone is welcome to join.

Social House is expected to open and welcome customers for inside dining on Monday.