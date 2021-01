Ashland Boys Basketball Spoil Opening Night for Superior

Kevon Powell led the Oredockers with 20 points while John Bochler and Alec Lindberg combined for 33.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Ashland boys basketball team picked up the road win Friday night over Superior 74-71 in overtime.

Kevon Powell led the Oredockers with 20 points while John Bochler and Alec Lindberg combined for 33 in the winning effort. On the Spartans side, Kaden Kimmes led all scorers with 27 points.