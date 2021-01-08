Boomtown Delays Duluth Restaurant Opening

The Duluth restaurant is expected to open in the old Sunset Bar and Grill on Martin Road.

DULUTH, Minn. – Diners will have to wait a little longer before they can enjoy food at the new Boomtown Woodfire Bar & Grill location, which was slated to open this month.

The grand opening is now being pushed back until the spring.

Boomtown currently has two other locations gearing up to reopen now that Governor Tim Walz is allowing indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

After a difficult year due to the pandemic, the owner says she is working on getting those locations up and running first.

“Because of everything that has happened over the last year with COVID, we have lost a lot of staff, said Owner Jessica Lietz. “We are going to be hiring and training and getting off our feet again. We will then be turning our focus to Duluth.”

Any future job openings at Boomtown will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website.

Boomtown has locations in Eveleth and Hibbing. The whistling bird in gilbert is also a sister restaurant, which is also in the process of reopening.

The Duluth restaurant is expected to open in the old Sunset Bar and Grill on Martin Road.