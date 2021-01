Coaches Corner: Northland Coaches Talk Start of Winter Practices

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, Northland head coaches talk about the start of the winter sports season. We hear from Hermantown hockey coach Patrick Andrews, CEC girls hockey coach Courtney Olin, Proctor girls basketball coach Matt Solberg and Duluth East boys basketball coach Rhett McDonald.