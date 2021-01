Duluth Fire Marshall Investigating Friday Morning Fire

Initial damage to the building is estimated at $35,000.

DULUTH, Minn. – At 12:28 a.m. Friday morning the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1801 East 2nd Street.

All of the residents made it out of the building safely and no injuries were reported.

Initial damage to the building is estimated at $35,000.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshalls office.