Essentia Health, Common Spirit Health Sign Letter of Intent

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia leaders say negotiations are moving forward for CommonSpirit Health owned facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota to join Essentia Health.

In a Friday afternoon announcement, the hospital says Essentia Health and Commonspirit Health have signed a letter of intent for the facilities, operating under the CHI brand.

The facilities include CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck and 13 critical access hospitals, as well as associated clinics and living communities currently operated by CommonSpirit and CHI Health at Home home health and hospice agencies.

“This is an exciting opportunity to extend our passion for excellence in rural health care to additional communities,” says Essentia CEO David C. Herman, MD. “We’re grateful that our shared Benedictine heritage and values form a strong foundation for our ongoing discussions. It would be an honor to carry on the rich tradition of high-quality Catholic health care evident today in these CHI facilities.”

CommonSpirit wants patients in this region to have access to a strong network of rural and tertiary hospitals, primary and specialty care, and telehealth services,” said Cliff Robertson, MD, senior vice president for CommonSpirit’s Midwest division. “Essentia Health is well-positioned to integrate these facilities into a continuum of care while carrying on the Catholic heritage and mission of these facilities. We look forward to continuing our conversations.”

Essentia Health spokespeople say if the process moves forward smoothly CHI facilities could join Essentia by summer 2021.