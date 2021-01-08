Ice Festival In Superior Goes On

The festival takes place on January 29 and 30 on Barker's Island.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Ice Festival in superior is still happening at the end of the month.

This year, everything will be mostly outdoors.

There will be two dozen ice carvings set up around town for people to check out and play some trivia for a chance to win cash.

Families can also take a cruise down the superior snow slide.

New this year, folks can try out snowshoes or take a ride a fat tire bike.

“We felt it was really important, despite everything happening, to be able to bring something to our community to look forward to,” said Linda Cadotte, the parks and recreation director for the City of Superior. “If people take the necessary precautions, we are confident we can really bring this family friendly outdoor festival for our community.

Masks will be handed out during the event and all equipment offered will be sanitized in between uses.

