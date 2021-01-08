Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Wild Winter Wonderland

DULUTH, Minn. – While many entertainment venues are closed, one place was open for the public to help families and animals celebrate winter.

The Lake Superior Zoo hosted Wild Winter Wonderland, where families were able to meet the zoo’s three new wolves and participate in socially distanced activities like games and a campfire. Ben and Kolbe are Duluth residents and loved seeing the different animals on display.

“He loves seeing the animals,” said Ben Tessier, a Duluth resident. “He’s excited to see the cougars and the bears and the tigers. What’s your favorite animal? Lion?”

The zoo is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.