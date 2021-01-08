UMD Men’s Hockey Drop Home Opener to St. Cloud State

DULUTH, Minn. – For the first time in ten months, the UMD men’s hockey team played a game on their home ice at Amsoil Arena. But St. Cloud State spoiled the party as the Huskies held on for a 4-3 win Friday night.

Luke Mylymok and Blake Biondi each scored their first career goals while senior Nick Swaney capped off a three-goal second period as the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead. But two goals in the third would be the difference as SCSU picked up the win.

UMD will look for better results on Saturday with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.