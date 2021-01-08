UMD Women’s Basketball Rolls Past Minot State in Home Opener

Brooke Olson finished with 22 points while Taytum Rhoades scored a career-high 19 points as they led a short-handed Bulldogs squad to a home-opening win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting their second game of the season canceled last weekend, the UMD women’s basketball team picked up right where they left off on opening night, getting the 83-65 win over Minot State in their season opener.

The Bulldogs were short on players on Friday night, with just nine players available due to quarantine protocols after a Winona State player tested positive from COVID-19 following last Saturday’s game. Brooke Olson led the way with 22 points while Taytum Rhoades scored a career-high 19 points. Payton Kahl chipped in with 15 points while Maesyn Thiesen finished with 11 points.

UMD continues its home winning streak, where they have not lost a game at Romano Gym since Dec. 19, 2018. UMD and Minot State are scheduled to wrap up the series on Saturday at Romano Gym, with tip-off set for 2:00 p.m.