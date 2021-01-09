128-Foot Tall Bentleyville Tree Taken Down for the Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Bentleyville cleanup continues, it’s most iconic — and heaviest displays have now been put away for the year.

Crews began work early this morning, taking the 128 foot tall tree down piece by piece. And the entire tree about 128 feet tall, the bottom part alone weighing more than 16,000 pounds.

It needed to be taken down and moved over to the lot next door by crane. A drive-thru experience this year, Bentleyville’s 2020 season came to a close on December 31st.