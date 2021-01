Northwestern Boys Basketball Rolls Past Barron

Harrison Nelson led the Tigers with 15 points as they improve to 7-2 on the season.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern boys basketball continued to dominate, getting the 81-59 win over Barron on Saturday for its third straight win.

Harrison Nelson led the Tigers with 15 points while Cole Lahti scored 14 points and John Grohn finished with 13.

The Tigers improve to 7-2 on the season and is scheduled to host Superior on Monday.