Seats Open on Many City of Duluth Boards, Commissions

Those needing seats filled include the Duluth Human Rights Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and Civil Service Board.

DULUTH, Minn.- The City of Duluth has openings for citizens to be a part of decision-making on many of their boards and commissions this year.

More than a dozen of the City’s boards and commissions have open seats such as the Duluth Human Rights Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, Civil Service Board and more.

According to City officials, it’s a great way to have your voice heard about a topic or city affair you’re passionate about.

“It does provide an opportunity to go in-depth on certain issues and then to really provide information and constructive feedback that’s very very helpful for our elected officials and city staff,” said Chelsea Helmer, Administrative Services Director.

The deadline to apply for a board or commission seat is February 19th. You can do so via the City’s website or by requesting an application through the city clerk.