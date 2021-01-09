Sporting Good Stores Anticipate Rise in Business With Youth Sports Returning

DULUTH, Minn. – Sporting good stores have seen a rise in business lately.

At Play It Again sports located in the Kenwood Shopping Center, managers have seen up to a 45 minute wait to get your skates sharpened on the busiest days.

Although that hasn’t stopped customers from coming in during the pandemic, with youth sports returning the expectations are for stores to get even busier.

“Everyone’s trying to get outside and skate on the lakes and ponds now that the rinks are frozen. People are in getting skates, sticks and pucks. It’s been tough trying to keep inventory in stock,” Play It Again Sports General Manager, Steven Holappa says.

The store has also recently just stocked up on a new, velcro hockey mask for hockey helmets.

The product is something that managers expect to sell out quickly.

