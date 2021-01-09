St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Tops UMD in Overtime

Cohasset native Zach Stejskal made his second career start in net, first at home, and finished with 20 saves.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would require overtime to see any scoring, but Nick Perbix scored the lone goal to give No. 6 St. Cloud State the 1-0 win over No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

Cohasset native Zach Stejskal made his second start in net, first at home, and finished with 20 saves. This wraps up a four-game stretch between the two teams, where St. Cloud State won three of the four. Three of the games were one-goal games, with two going into overtime.

UMD falls to 6-5-2 on the season and is scheduled to play at Miami (OH) next weekend.