St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Tops UMD in Overtime

Cohasset native Zach Stejskal made his second career start in net, first at home, and finished with 20 saves.
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – It would require overtime to see any scoring, but Nick Perbix scored the lone goal to give No. 6 St. Cloud State the 1-0 win over No. 5 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

Cohasset native Zach Stejskal made his second start in net, first at home, and finished with 20 saves. This wraps up a four-game stretch between the two teams, where St. Cloud State won three of the four. Three of the games were one-goal games, with two going into overtime.

UMD falls to 6-5-2 on the season and is scheduled to play at Miami (OH) next weekend.

 

Categories: College, Sports, University of Minnesota – Duluth

