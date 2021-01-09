UMD Women’s Basketball Sweeps Minot State to Stay Undefeated

Brooke Olson led all scorers with 27 points while Sarah Grow finished with 16 points and Ann Simonet scored 14 as the Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brooke Olson led all scorers with 27 points as the UMD women’s basketball team got the 72-57 win over Minot State on Saturday to sweep the weekend series.

The Bulldogs were once again only playing with nine players due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Sarah Grow finished with 16 points while Ann Simonet finished with 14 points. UMD finished the afternoon shooting 49.1 percent from the field. The Bulldogs also continued their unbeaten streak at home, last losing at Romano Gym in December of 2018.

UMD improves to 3-0 on the season and is scheduled to play at the University of Mary next weekend.