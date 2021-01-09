Washington Center Gym Reopened for Rental Use

The Washington Center Gym is reopened for rental use after the governor’s most recent orders.

Some rules will be enforced if you decide to use it. Face coverings must be worn at all times including during play by all participants in the gym.

Practices will be allowed but social gatherings will not be.

Participants should arrive and depart no more than ten minutes from their start and end times.

“The ability to get out and recreate while also limiting the spread of coronavirus,” said Nick Budnik, the recreation specialist for the City of Duluth. “Yeah, it’s a tricky balance.”

To sign your group up for a time at the Washington Center Gym, contact Nick at nbudnik@duluthmn.gov or call 218-409-6166.