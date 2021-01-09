Wild State Combines Donuts, Ice Cream into Sweet Sandwich

DULUTH, Minn.– Well donuts are good and ice cream is also good. On Saturday, at one business in Lincoln Park you could get them both together.

Wild State Cider’s ice cream, known as Camp Creemee ice cream, teamed up with nearby Johnson’s Bakery to create what they call a “Donut Creemee.”

Chocolate and/or salted maple ice cream were put together to create this sweet treat. This is part of wild state’s weekly promotion events to try and drum up business while the taproom is closed.

“We were super surprised at how busy we were opening up but we’re super excited that people are interested in it. It’s a great way to have ice cream and breakfast all in the same spot and people are loving it,” said Amanda Clark, Taproom Manager at Wild State Cider.

Every Saturday brings a new special at Wild State, you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages to find out the next one.