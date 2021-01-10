Aunt Gives Update On Jayme Closs On Two-Year Anniversary Of Teenager’s Escape From Kidnapper
WISCONSIN – On the two-year anniversary of the day Jayme Closs escaped her kidnapper and her parents’ murderer, Jayme’s aunt is giving an update on how the courageous teenage girl is doing now.
Jennifer Smith, who is also Jayme’s guardian, posted this update on the Healing For Jayme Facebook page, which also shares updates on other children who are missing:
Jayme was 13 at the time when she was kidnapped from her family’s home in Barron, Wisconsin on October 15th, 2018 by Jake Patterson, who had shot and killed her parents after breaking into their house.
She was held hostage inside of a cabin 70 miles away from Barron in Gordon, Wisconsin.
On the morning of January 10th, 2019, her captor told her he was leaving for several hours, and that’s when she saw her window of opportunity to escape.
On that cold day in Wisconsin, she only had pajamas and her captor’s boots on. After escaping the cabin, she wandered around outside looking for help, and came across a woman walking her dog, who instantly recognized the girl because of the nationwide campaign to find her.
They went to a nearby house and called 911.
Jake Patterson is now serving a life sentence in prison with no parole.
Jayme Closs was honored by the Wisconsin Assembly in May of 2019 for her inspiring display of bravery, strength, and courage.