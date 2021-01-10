Biondi, Stejskal Have Strong Home Debuts at AMSOIL Arena

Hermantown native Blake Biondi scored his first collegiate goal on Friday night while Cohasset native Zach Stejskal made 20 saves while allowing one goal on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – This was not the home opening weekend that the UMD men’s hockey team was hoping for by getting swept by St. Cloud State. But it was a weekend to remember for the new guys. Two rookies scored their first career goals while one had a stellar home debut in net.

Forwards Luke Mylymok and Blake Biondi both netted their first collegiate goals on Friday night. They both picked up their first points in the NCHC pod with assists on the same goal.

For Biondi, who went to Hermantown and had his dad play at UMD, it was pretty special to score his first collegiate goal on hometown ice.

“It felt good and honestly kind of surreal. It’s been 10 games or whatever and when I shot it, I didn’t even really know it went in and then it went in and I was like ope. I got that feeling later on that I scored and it just kind of happened quick. It was cool because Mylymok scored that same shift too and we were down two and obviously tied it up so it’s good, good time of the game to do it,” Biondi said.

And goaltender Zach Stejskal made his second career start in net on Saturday and his first collegiate home start. The Cohasset native nearly pitched a shutout, letting up just that lone goal in overtime while stopping 20 shots.

“As a goalie you kind of have to stay in it the whole time. So it’s shot after shot and you just have to stay focused for every shot because you never know what’s going to come and I think I did a good job today doing that,” Stejskal said.

While it was their collegiate debut at AMSOIL Arena, both Stejskal and Biondi are very familiar with the arena. Stejskal won two 7AA titles with Grand Rapids there while Biondi won two 7A titles with Hermantown, including most recently last February.