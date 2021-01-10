Duluth Six-Year-Old Gets Big-Rig Birthday Parade with Fire, Tow Trucks

The Duluth Fire Department as well as local tow trucks lined the streets in front of Fenix's house.

DULUTH, Minn.- One young boy in Duluth got a special surprise his birthday Sunday — a parade full of trucks.

The Duluth Fire Department as well as local tow trucks lined the streets in front of young Fenix’s house on Second Street and 18th Avenue West in the Endion Neighborhood.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, Fenix couldn’t have a birthday party. So a driver with Thompson’s 24 Hour Express Towing said he still wanted to make his birthday special.

“It’s a been a bad year of 2020 and we just wanted to start off with ’21 going into a better year and letting people see that there is hope out there and hopefully this is going to have a resolution coming to an end here and we can kind of get back on track to a normal life,” driver Randy Shaw said.

Meanwhile Fenix’s mother said she couldn’t believe the community support. “It’s amazing.” said Harriet Chambers.

“Jus to see the community coming out and being able to get a sign for him and we couldn’t have a party because of COVID but we make the best of a bad situation,” she said. “Y’know we had to still make his birthday special.”

Fenix’s parents also rented a sign reading “Happy Birthday Fenix!” from local sign rental company Twin Ports Sign Gypsies.