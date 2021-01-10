Formalities, Election of New Officers for First Duluth City Council of 2021 Monday

Councilor Renee Van Nett is set to be elected the first indigenous woman Council President.

DULUTH, Minn.- After 2020 brought more resolutions and ordinances for relief and safety to Duluth City Council’s docket, councilors say they are starting 2021 on a quieter note.

The first council meeting Monday, according to Councilor Joel Sipress, will be focused on beginning-of-the-year formalities.

Still, after a year of passing ordinances like the mask mandate and COVID-19 related relief to local businesses, he said he expects that work will continue with the pandemic.

“We’re going to continue to need to work to make sure we are working with our state and federal governments to provide the type of economic support and economic relief that residents and local businesses need to get through the pandemic,” Sipress said.

“And I’m hopeful that in the coming year as we work through this pandemic, as we work to make sure that everyone is vaccinated that we will be receiving additional support form the federal government,” he added.

The council will also elect new officers for the year on Monday.

Councilor Arik Forsman is so far unopposed to be voted Council Vice President, and Councilor Renee Van Nett is set to become Council President, the first indigenous woman to hold that title in Duluth City Council history.