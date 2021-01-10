Great Lakes Aquarium to Reopen Monday as Restrictions Loosen

DULUTH, Minn.– The Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth will also reopen its doors Monday morning.

Restrictions are a little tighter this time around, only 150 people will be allowed inside compared to 200 during the summer. But during the slower time of the year, aquarium officials say any amount of people coming in right now is crucial for the facility.

“The minute that we closed, we already had our plan to open again so when we had the ability to open, we were ready to go,” said Jay Walker, Executive Director of the Great Lakes Aquarium.

Once the aquarium reopens, hours will be from 10 a.m-6 p.m.