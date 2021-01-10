Rapid Fire Hockey Holds Tryouts for Girls Team at Superior Ice Arena

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Young girl hockey players in Superior got to try out Sunday for a local hockey organization at the Superior Ice Arena.

The Rapid Fire Hockey Association held tryouts for what they call 10U and 12U girls, those born between the years of 2008 and 2011.

Owners of the association said that pandemic or not, boys and girls that want to play hockey should find a place to learn the basic skills before trying out for other teams.

“More than a lot of times a lot of these kids just get forgotten about if they’re not right away one of the best payers and our association’s about teaching and developing every kid if they want to play the game,” co-owner Corey Bachand said.

Tryouts continue next week for the older boys team at the Arena on Oakes Avenue.