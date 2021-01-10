Small Town Bars and Restaurants Prep for Indoor Service Reopening

FLOODWOOD & SWAN RIVER, Minn.– Once Monday rolls around, Minnesota bars and restaurants will once again welcome back customers inside. And that’s great news for two small town establishments.

“It hasn’t been easy,” said Sheri Young, Manager at Mainline Station Bar and Grill in Floodwood. “It’s time, it’s time.”

Sheri Young is the manager of mainline station bar and grill in Floodwood. During the two month pause on indoor dining, she says food sales are down but the increased revenue from off-sale is helping to make up the loss. Adding that they’ve missed a big window for business during the latest round of shutdowns.

“We missed out on a lot. We missed out a lot of football games, that always brings in a nice crowd and we missed the last weekend of deer season and we missed Christmas and that’s always a nice crowd here. And New Year’s but we’re still surviving,” said Young.

Young says they have received good support from the community but that if she didn’t get the boost from in-person soon, her bar would’ve been in trouble. But when she heard that Governor Walz was easing restrictions, the locals — and young — were more than excited.

“’I’ll see you Monday! I’ll see you Monday!’ So you know everyone is ready to get out,” said Young.

And over in Swan River, local community fixture swan river red eye saloon and eatery is ready to welcome in customers for the first time with a fresh look and new management.

“Not opening didn’t slow us down. We just kept going, anticipating that, yes we are going to open eventually,” said owner Kris Manetas.

New owner Manetas, a longtime customer of Swan River Red Eye, said that it’s been tough trying to get everything ready with all of the uncertainty. But now with the governor’s go-ahead, she’s been getting her staff ready after the delay.

“It’s kind of like all hands on deck now,” said Manetas. “We got to call everybody in. Everybody that has been promised a job, promised to work here waiting, waiting, waiting and now it’s like, ‘We’re ready. Get in here.'”

Staff spent the weekend getting up to speed, stocking coolers and supplies, and getting kitchen equipment all warmed up for when customers come back inside Monday.

“Hopefully, we’re going to have all of the regulars back plus additional people,” said Manetas.

Swan River Red Eye Saloon and Eatery may be under new owners but one fixture that will continue is longtime bartender John, who has been working there for over 4 decades.