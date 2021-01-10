Wilderness Release Updated 2021 Schedule

The Wilderness are scheduled to resume their season on the road on Friday then finally hold their home opener on Sunday, Jan. 17. The Wilderness will wrap up the regular season at home on May 15.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness have announced their full schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season, planning to return to action this upcoming weekend.

The Wilderness have played in just three games this season and returned to practice this past Monday. The Wilderness will return to game action on Friday and will finally hold their home opener next Sunday, Jan. 17 against Austin.

The Wilderness are then scheduled to play 12 games in February, 13 games in both March and April and seven in May, wrapping up the season at home against Bismarck on May 15.

Puck drop for next Sunday’s home opener is set for 7:15 p.m. and the Wilderness said that a limited number of tickets will be available and can be purchased at the door.