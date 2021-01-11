A New Housing Option Planned For Central Hillside Neighborhood Helps Homeless Youth

The project is slated to begin construction in the fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new housing option is being planned for the Central Hillside neighborhood.

Brewery Creek Apartments is expected to be developed on site of the former Mobil lube station and the Last Chance Liquor store at the corner of Sixth Avenue East and Fourth Street.

The new facility will have 52 apartments.

About 10 apartments will be set aside for members of the Fond Du Lac Band and some are available for people with disabilities or low-income families.

More than half of the units will be reserved for homeless youth utilizing services through Life House.

“What a difference we can make in those young people’s lives if they have a stable place to live where they can get services to work on job skills, education, and parenting skills. A supportive living environment can make all the difference,” said Jeff Corey, the executive director of 1 Roof Community Housing.

The project is expected to cost around $18 million.

A mix of funding is being used to pay for the housing development including about $15 million from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency and $325,000 from the Fond Du Lac Band.

