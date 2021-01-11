Authorities: Four Arrested in Two Separate Pine River Drug Busts

PINE RIVER, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says four individuals have been arrested in two separate Pine River drug busts over the last month.

According to reports, Investigators executed a search warrant as a residence in Barclay Township on December 29 as a part of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search police located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition.

A 61-year-old female and a 58-year-old male were arrested at the residence and are pending formal charges.

On January 7 investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Walden Township in Pine River as part of a separate drug investigation.

During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

A 43-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were arrested at the residence and are pending formal charges.

Assisting with the investigations was the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.