Bent Paddle Reopens Indoor Seating While Unveiling Heated Outdoor ‘Patio Camp’

In addition to the roughly 120 people they can safely have inside the brewery, management said the patio is a big help for those who not be ready to sit indoors yet.

DULUTH, Minn.- While reopening their indoor seating per Gov. Tim Walz’s loosened restrictions Monday, Bent Paddle Brewing in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood also unveiled their new patio seating.

“Patio Camp” as they call it is a pet-friendly, heated patio covered in a tent from Frost River down the street. Heat lamps warm the 20-24 people that can sit socially distanced.

“A lot of folks with everything that’s going on are feeling safer in spaces that are outside versus inside,” said Pepin Young, Director of Taproom and Retail Operations.

“Having additional capacity helps a lot with cutting down on two things. One: lines outside as well as spacing and social distancing within the space,” he said.

Young adds that they will continue making improvements to Patio Camp; they hope to install infrared heating to the roof and extend the deck to allow for more seating.