Businesses Excited to See College Students Back in the Area

As the spring semester begins at colleges, businesses are glad to see students back in the area.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the spring semester begins at colleges, businesses are glad to see students back in the area. The owner of Duluth Vanilla Bean says he couldn’t be happier to see the students as they make up 60 to 70% of his customers.

“It’s always good to have that energy from our college students,” said Jason Vincent, the owner of Vanilla Bean. “And when they return, you can totally tell in the restaurant because they just bring a really good vibe to the restaurant and they’re a huge part of our business.”

Over at Bulldog Pizza, owners say they’ve also felt the impacts this year with events like move-in day and homecoming not drawing that large of a crowd.

“So college kids always add a nice positive exciting vibe to the neighborhood and to our business,” said Sue Wright, the co-owner of Bulldog Pizza. “They’re kind of our late-night crew after families go home with their kids, they just bring a lot of excitement to our restaurant.”

Both restaurants say they hope that students stay safe during these times as the businesses themselves work to sanitize and keep customers distanced.