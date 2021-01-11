Donations Encouraged for 3rd Annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower

Donations Will Be Collected Throughout January

DULUTH, Minn. – Local radio station Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital are teaming up to host the third annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.

The event is taking place throughout January with a goal of collecting typical baby shower items such as diapers, wipes, and clothing from donors in the community.

Life 97.3’s station manager says during these tough times it’s important for everyone to give back.

“There’s just so much need right now. There are so many families that are hurting. It’s so important for those of us that have the means can help in various ways. This is just one of those great ways,” said Niki Corbin.

Various drop off locations are set up throughout the Northland.

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center

Superior – Central Assembly Superior

Cloquet – Common Ground Coffee

Chisholm – Chisholm Baptist Church

Hayward – Hayward Wesleyan CHurch

Ashland – Salem Baptist Church

Proctor – The Landing Church

Grand Rapids – Inspirations Bookstore

Donors can also give via the event’s Amazon Baby Registry.

Click here for more information.