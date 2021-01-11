Duluth Indoor Sports Center Continues to Welcome Those Looking to Get Active

The DISC includes an indoor tennis facility, pickleball courts, a fitness center and space for other recreational sports.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Indoor Sports Center has been in the community since the 1970s and continues to be popular for anyone looking to get active.

“It’s great that we can play pickleball here all year round, otherwise I’d have to find other things to do with my time,” pickleball player Ben Strege said.

The DISC includes an indoor tennis facility, serving as a home to UMD and St. Scholastica, as well as recreational sports options, too.

“It’s the home site for a local youth volleyball club called Minnesota North. It’s a fitness center and we also have some soccer going on too so it’s basically used for all kinds of indoor sports. We have table tennis, too,” owner/manager of the DISC Doug Lothenbach said.

And it’s been a big spot for the growing sport of pickleball.

“Our association has about 100 members, but that’s not all of the players in the Duluth area, we have a lot more that aren’t part of the association,” Strege added.

The DISC has four tennis courts or eight pickleball courts, but the space can also be changed to whatever fills the need.

“The other places we can play are basketball courts or that type of surface and we can’t play at the YMCA but we prefer playing on tennis courts like this one,” Strege said.

“For volleyball, we have to put down a completely different surface that in generic terms for it is sport court. And we literally put the sport court down and take it up on a daily basis. We can cover this tennis court with a volleyball surface in about one hour or so,” Lothenbach added.

And as the pandemic continues with not all fitness centers open, the DISC hopes to continue serving anyone who wants to play. ”

“People are out trying to maintain their health and fitness and not everybody can ski and stuff like that. So these indoor sports really appeal to people. You don’t have to be a member to play here. Anybody can come in and if a court’s open, reserve a court and play,” Lothenbach said.

To learn more about the DISC, visit their website.