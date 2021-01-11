Minnesota Virus Deaths Continue Decline as Businesses Reopen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota bars and restaurants may resume indoor service with limits on capacity as COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state continue to fall.

The eased restrictions on Monday return bars and restaurants about to where they were before Gov. Tim Walz imposed a “pause” in response to soaring cases in November.

They can resume indoor service at 50% capacity but with 10 p.m. curfews and social distancing. Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and museums can reopen at 25% capacity.

Health officials on Monday reported 980 new infections and 4 deaths, marking the first time since early November the state reported single-digit deaths.