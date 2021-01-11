Superior Boys Basketball Outlast Northwestern in OT Thriller

Seniors Kaden Kimmes and Lars Olson combined to score 46 points in the Spartans win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Senior Kaden Kimmes would hit the go-ahead basket in the final seconds and finish with 24 points as the Superior boys basketball topped Northwestern 80-79 in overtime Monday night.

Lars Olson chipped in with 22 points for the Spartans, who picked up their first win of the season. CJ Thompson led the Tigers with 29 points, while Cole Lahti helped the cause with 15 points of his own.