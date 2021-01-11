UMD Women’s Basketball Cancel Upcoming Road Series Against U-Mary

Per NSIC scheduling guidelines for this season, this weekend's series between the Bulldogs and the Marauders will not be rescheduled.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team announced Monday that their road series versus the University of Mary has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release, due to previous exposure and testing protocols within the UMD women’s basketball program, the Bulldogs will not travel to Mary.

