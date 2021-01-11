Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, January 11

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 980 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota on Monday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 437,552 in the state.

Health officials also reported 4 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,711 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,953,863 tests have been completed to date.

There are 417,005 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 22,815 patients have required hospitalization and 4,783 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,746 – 41 deaths

Cook: 111

Itasca: 2,783 – 41 deaths

Koochiching: 572 – 10 deaths

Lake: 603 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 13,315 – 229 deaths

Ashland: 1,054 – 16 deaths

Bayfield: 967 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,263 – 17 deaths

Iron: 434 – 18 deaths

Sawyer: 1,293 – 17 deaths

Gogebic: 737 – 16 deaths

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 506,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 5,157 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan