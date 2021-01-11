Wisconsin National Guard Mobilizes to Support Capitol Police

MADISON, Wis. – On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist the Capitol Police in Madison with safety and security efforts at the State Capitol.

“Once again, our state has asked our Citizen Soldiers in the Wisconsin National Guard to answer the call to keep our state, its citizens, and its institutions safe,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general. “We ask a lot of our troops who must take leave from their civilian employers and their families, and I’m proud of the sacrifices they make on a daily basis to serve their fellow citizens.”

According to a recent press release from the governor’s office, the troops are part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force.

They consist of troops trained to respond to short notice requests for assistance.

The press release also states that to protect operational security, the Wisconsin National Guard will not discuss troop numbers, movements, timelines, equipment, tactics, or procedures.