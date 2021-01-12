1-94th Cavalry, 148th Fighter Wing to Support the Presidential Inauguration

DULUTH, Minn. – Soldiers from the 1-94th Cavalry Squadron and Airmen from the 148th Fighter Wing will be reporting to Washington D.C. next week to support presidential inauguration activities.

According to a recent press release, more than 130 soldiers and airmen will be assisting for the inauguration.

“Every four years National Guardsmen from throughout the country are called to assist local units supporting the inauguration,” said Colonel Scott Rohweder, Minnesota National Guard Director of Operations. “We are proud and ready to serve the nation at this historic event.”

The Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing will provide transportation to the soldiers.

“National security events, like the Inauguration, require rotational support from across the country to be successful,” said Rohweder. “In the recent past, we have sent as few as zero and as many as 350 Guardsmen to support the inauguration.”