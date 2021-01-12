Antique Stores Experience Growth in Traffic During Pandemic

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Antique stores throughout the Northland are experiencing an increase in demand. At Allouez Antiques in Superior, management says they’ve had their best sales in more than five years. They believe it’s because people want to get rekindled more with their past especially during the pandemic.

“Nice to just kind of walk through and reminisce,” said Curtis Zamzow, a sales representative with Allouez Antiques. “We at times for some people are almost like a museum, not the type of museum where you can’t touch things, it’s the type of museum that used to be in grandma’s house.”

Management says things like cast irons are hot right now while brewery memorabilia is also in demand.