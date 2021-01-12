Carlton County Public Health Works To Keep Up With Challenges During Vaccination Process

Public health officials are being spread thin while trying to get the vaccines distributed to the priority groups.

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – The COVID-19 vaccine has been going into arms around the Northland for a few weeks now.

Over in Carlton County, public health officials are being spread thin while trying to get the vaccines distributed to the priority groups.

Vaccine administration continues to be a top priority across the state and in the region, but getting the vaccines out comes with challenges.

Public health services in the region have been shifting from COVID-19 prevention practices to now assisting in the vaccination distribution.

A lot goes into making sure the vaccine gets to those with first priority.

“It takes a number of individuals in order to pull together vaccine planning efforts, to put together a clinic, we need logistics personnel. We need planning and liaison to be able to individuals indicated on these first priority groups,” said Jenny Barta, a public health nurse specialist for Carlton County.

County public health officials say it takes several training hours to administer the vaccine that many healthcare workers have never used.

Another curveball came as many of the vaccines became available before the holidays, which also presented some complications.

“Some staff had already been out on planned vacation time or for other reasons. We are working well with the staff that we have. once the vaccine gets in the door we’re trying to get it into the arms of people as soon as possible,” said Barta.

Public health experts also stated they are becoming overwhelmed with phone calls about the vaccination distribution,

A hotline has now been set up to minimize those calls and to provide the community with pre-recorded information about vaccine updates in the county.

The number to reach the Carlton County vaccine hotline is 218-499-6312.