Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Set To Open Season Against Rivals Duluth East

Puck drop for Thursday night's game at the Duluth Heritage Center is set for 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – We are just two days away from the start of the winter season for Minnesota prep sports. And one team that’s got high expectations is the Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team.

The Hunters are coming off a very successful campaign last year, making it all the way to the section title game for the first time since 2013. They would fall to Class A powerhouse Hermantown, but the majority of that squad will be running it back one more time in 2021.

“Our first game, I probably won’t be able to sleep. Just the talent that we’re getting from bantams and the talent that’s returning. It’s just amazing how many people we have that have so much talent,” said goalie Jacob Snyder.

“We’re getting comments about our team already and we haven’t played a game yet. Three years ago, we didn’t have a JV team. What great strides we’ve made here at Denfeld and that’s all to the work of the kids. It’s good to see that we’re getting talked about instead of nobody knowing who we are,” head coach Dale Jago said.

And what better way to start the season for the Hunters than with a match-up against crosstown rivals Duluth East.

“Even the coaches are wanting to beat each other. You got Randolph on one side, who’s an amazing coach, and then Jago on the other. It’s just amazing. We always gets to play against each other in the season and with each other in the summer so it’s kind of like you get to brag on one another,” said Snyder.

“My first year, we lost 13-0. That wasn’t great. The next year, we lost 2-1 in overtime. And then last year, we lost to them 5-3. But for everybody in attendance, it was a really good hockey game and we just came up short. This rivalry, when it’s relevant, it’s really good for Duluth hockey,” Jago said.

