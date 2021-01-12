Minnesota Dept. of Health Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

MINNESOTA- The Minnesota Department of Health has launched an online dashboard, to stay up to date on the state’s vaccination rollout.

The website shows more than 144,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday, and more than 7,000 who already got the second dose. It will be updated daily.

“It provides Minnesotans with confidence that COVID-19 vaccine doses are consistently arriving in Minnesota that shots are going in the arms of our frontline workers, and most vulnerable family and friends,” said Tarek Tomes, the state’s Chief Information Officer and Minnesota IT Services Commissioner.

On Tuesday Minnesota reported 1,335 new cases and 13 more deaths.